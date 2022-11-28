Jacobs carried the ball 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns while catching six of seven targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Seahawks.

Despite missing sidelined for the final four-plus minutes of the fourth quarter while being checked out for a possible calf injury, Jacobs returned to action in OT and put an exclamation mark on a career-best performance by rumbling 86 yards for the game-winning TD. As if his production on the ground wasn't enough, the running back also tied Davante Adams for the team lead in receiving yards. Jacobs has recorded five games with triple-digit rushing yards and three with multiple rushing touchdowns in the Raiders' last eight contests, and he figures to post big numbers again in Week 13 against a Chargers defense that's among the league's worst against the run.