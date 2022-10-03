Jacobs carried the ball 28 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns while adding five receptions on six targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 32-23 win over the Broncos.

After failing to reach 70 rushing yards in any of the first three games of the season, Jacobs erupted for a career high in rushing yards and scrimmage yards while scoring his first two TDs of the year, on a 10-yard run early in the second quarter and a seven-yard plunge that iced the game late in the fourth. He's also seen a surge in volume as a pass-catcher over the last two contests, hauling in 10 of his 11 targets. The fourth-year running back will take plenty of momentum into an AFC West clash with Kansas City in Week 5.