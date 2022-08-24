Jacobs figures to be the Raiders' starting running back but could cede some goal-line carries to Zamir White and passing-down snaps to Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

Concern surrounding Jacobs peaked when he played in the Hall of Fame Game while nearly all the Raiders' other starters sat out. He's since been held out of two preseason games, quieting concern in regard to the Week 1 starting job, but there's still a decent chance Jacobs sees his workload reduced relative to past season. He's never seen much playing time in obvious passing situations, to be fair, but he did rank top 8 in team share of inside-the-five carries the past two years, getting 78 percent in 2020 and 60 percent in 2021. White threatens to take a chunk of that, though we may not know how much, if any, until regular-season action begins the Raiders in Week 1 against the division-rival Chargers.