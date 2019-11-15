Play

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Cleared for Week 11 action

Jacobs (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's home game against Cincinnati.

Jacobs was listed as a limited practice participant all week as he continues to manage a shoulder issue, but he'll be out there Sunday and assuming no in-game setbacks, he'll look to take advantage of a prime match-up in in Week 11. To date, the 0-9 Bengals have allowed a league-high 173.0 yards per game on the ground.

