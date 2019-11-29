Play

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Cleared to face Kansas City

Jacobs (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

As has become the routine of late, Jacobs was listed as a limited practice participant all week as the Raiders continue to manage his reps, with an eye toward having their top back fresh and ready for game days. Though the Jets held Jacobs to 34 yards on 10 carries in their blowout win over Oakland in Week 12, the 2019 first-rounder looks poised for a bounce back against the Chiefs, who have surrendered 143.1 yards per game on the ground thus far. Only the Dolphins (148.2) and Bengals (166.3) are allowing more.

