Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Cleared to play Sunday
Jacobs (groin/hip) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Vikings after practicing fully Friday.
The running back's return to a full practice Friday sets the stage for him to move past groin and hip issues, as well as an illness that led to him dropping weight, in order to head the Raiders' Week 3 backfield. We'd expect the team to give him all the early-down work he can handle Sunday, while Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington remain on hand to serve as backup/change-of-pace options.
