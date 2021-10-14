Jacobs didn't practice Thursday due to an illness, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Jacobs just can't avoid the injury report this season. While he avoided it entirely Wednesday, he made yet another appearance Thursday, only this time for non-injury reasons. It's unclear whether the illness is related to COVID-19, but his status should be watched closely to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday at Denver. If Jacobs sits out for the third time this season, Payton Barber likely would got most of the work on early downs, with Kenyan Drake and Jalen Richard serving as change-of-pace options out of the Raiders backfield.