Jacobs (calf) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs is nursing a left calf strain sustained during Week 12's overtime 40-34 win against the Seahawks, in which he compiled 303 scrimmage yards and two scores, including a game-winning 86-yard touchdown run. It appears that Jacobs' status for Week 13 will come down to his pre-game workout, an unideal situation for fantasy managers considering the 4:25 p.m ET kickoff window for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers. Zamir White and Ameer Abdullah would stand to handle increased work if Jacobs ends up sidelined or limited.