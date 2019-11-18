Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Contributes 124 scrimmage yards

Jacobs carried 23 times for 112 yards and caught all three of his targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Bengals.

Jacobs was quite effective on the ground, averaging 4.9 yards per carry while topping the 100-yard mark for the fifth time in the last seven games. He caught each of his three looks in the passing game but was unable to make a significant impact, though his 124 scrimmage yards were his third-highest mark of the season. Jacobs remains a focal point of the Oakland offense and will look to continue producing next Sunday against the Jets.