Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Could miss start of training camp
Jacobs could miss the start of training camp thanks to an ongoing contract dispute, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
One of six 2019 first-round picks not to have signed a contract as of Saturday, there's reportedly a possibility Jacobs could miss the start of training camp while he negotiates for more signing bonus in his rookie contract. While the likes of Joey Bosa and Roquan Smith standout as two recent highly-drafted rookies to holdout for a better deal, it's more than likely the Raiders will come to terms with their running back prior to the start of training camp, particularly with HBO's Hard Knocks, which will follow the Raiders this preseason, set to premiere August 6.
