Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Could play in season finale

Coach Jon Gruden said Jacobs (shoulder) may be ready for the Raiders' season finale against the Broncos, Jerry McDonald of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Jacobs has missed two of the last three games due to a fractured shoulder, but he handled bell-cow duties despite the injury in Week 15's loss to the Jaguars, rushing 24 times for 89 yards and catching two passes for 20 yards. The Raiders haven't been eliminated from playoff contention yet, so the rookie first-round pick's presence obviously would increase their chances of securing the final spot. Jacobs' practice status will be monitored throughout the upcoming week. If he's ultimately ruled out, DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard will handle the backfield again.