Jacobs (ankle) has a shot to suit up against the Jets on Sunday despite his sprained ankle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs' medical evaluations Monday confirmed that he's avoided any sort of major injury and is simply dealing with an ankle sprain. It looks as though he has a fair shot to take the field Week 13, depending on how well he holds up at practice. If Jacobs were to miss any time, however, Devontae Booker would be the favorite to lead Las Vegas' backfield.