Jacobs (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Jets, but the Raiders are hopeful the running back can return in Week 14, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's a bit of an optimistic tone considering the running back didn't practice all week. Of course, the Raiders would like to have their star running back healthy as the team pushes for a playoff spot, but the tone of Saturday's latest report seems to suggest it'll once again come down to Jacobs' practice status later next week. For now, expect Devontae Booker to get the bulk of the carries in Jacobs' absence.