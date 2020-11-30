Jacobs suffered a sprained ankle during Sunday's 43-6 blowout loss to the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jacobs had just seven carries for 27 yards and three catches for 17 yards versus the Falcons, as gamescript and an ankle injury sustained mid-game collaborated to minimize his involvement. He also lost a fumble near the Raiders' own end zone in the third quarter. Jacobs is slated to undergo more medical tests Monday, but Rapoport's note that the injury "sounds like it looked worse than it is" suggests optimism that he could be good to go for Week 13's favorable road matchup against the Jets.
