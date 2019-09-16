Head coach Jon Gruden said Monday that Jacobs is nursing a groin issue, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The news is certainly a little worrisome for fantasy owners, who have enjoyed Jacobs' 35 carries for 184 yards (5.3 YPC) and two touchdowns through his first two games in the league. It's unclear how serious the issue is, although the rookie's degree of participation in practice this week will help shine a light on his status for Sunday's matchup with Minnesota.

