Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Dealing with groin issue
Head coach Jon Gruden said Monday that Jacobs is nursing a groin issue, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The news is certainly a little worrisome for fantasy owners, who have enjoyed Jacobs' 35 carries for 184 yards (5.3 YPC) and two touchdowns through his first two games in the league. It's unclear how serious the issue is, although the rookie's degree of participation in practice this week will help shine a light on his status for Sunday's matchup with Minnesota.
More News
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Just misses hitting century mark•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Magnificent debut against Broncos•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Not satisfied with debut•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Gains 21 yards in preseason debut•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Out for preseason opener•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Displays pass-catching skills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...