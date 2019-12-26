Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Discomfort in leg addressed

The Raiders relayed Thursday that Jacobs "woke up with discomfort in his leg on Wednesday" and was subsequently "evaluated and treated for a superficial skin infection," Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The statement supports the notion that the procedure Jacobs underwent Wednesday won't impact his status for Sunday's game against the Broncos. That said, the running back was unable to play in Week 16 due to a lingering shoulder injury, and that's still something that could impact his availability this weekend.