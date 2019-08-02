Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Displays pass-catching skills
Jacobs has displayed "great hands" early on in training camp, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
The same training camp review noted that veteran back Doug Martin was "the most impressive runner" during the first week of camp, but we won't read to much into that, as the Raiders presumably didn't take Jacobs 24th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft to be a backup. What is worth noting is that if Jacobs proves that he can be an effective pass catcher/blocker, and the early returns are good on that front, it will help him stay on the field in more situations as a rookie and likely cut into Jalen Richard's target share.
