Jacobs (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Colts, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Jacobs was deemed a 'DNP' Wednesday through Friday and though his 'doubtful' designation suggests that he'll be sidelined this weekend, coach Antonio Pierce still considers the running back a game-time decision. "No need to rush it," Pierce said of Jacobs' status. "If he can go at one o'clock on Sunday, I'm happy with that." If, however, Jacobs is inactive versus Indianapolis, Zamir White would once again lead the Raiders' backfield in Week 17.