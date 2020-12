Jacobs (ankle) started at running back for the Raiders in Sunday's game against the Colts, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

A pre-game Instagram post by the running back suggesting that he wasn't playing Sunday caused a stir in the fantasy community, but once Jacobs began participating in warmups, it became apparent that he'd been joking and was in line to play, as had been previously implied by his active status for the contest.