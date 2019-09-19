Jacobs, who has been dealing with a groin injury, indicated that he's also been under the weather of late and has dropped 10 pounds, NBC Sports California reports.

Jacobs logged a limited practice Wednesday and that figures to be the case again Thursday. At this point, however, his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings does not appear in danger, with the potential concern being that he may be operating at less than 100 percent this weekend. In Week 2's loss to the Chiefs, in additional to battling through his groin issue, Jacobs left the contest "for a bit to get an IV."