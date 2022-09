Jacobs ran for 57 yards on 10 carries and caught one pass for 16 yards on one target against the Chargers on Sunday.

The Raiders never gained scoreboard leverage over the Chargers in this game and as a result maintained a catch-up mentality for almost the whole game. Jacobs' rushing usage suffered as a result, even with him doing well for his own part. The Raiders lost with this approach, so new coach Josh McDaniels might have reason to involve Jacobs earlier in a Week 2 matchup against Arizona.