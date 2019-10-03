Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Elevates to full practice
Jacobs (elbow) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Jacobs was limited in the Raiders' first session of the week Wednesday due to the elbow issue, but there was never much concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Bears in London. Jacobs' upgrade to full work in practice supports the notion that he'll suit up this weekend and once again lead the Oakland backfield.
More News
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Limited to begin week•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Picks up 108 yards in win•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Game script mitigates production•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Still limited at practice•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Drops weight due to illness•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...