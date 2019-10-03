Play

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Elevates to full practice

Jacobs (elbow) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Jacobs was limited in the Raiders' first session of the week Wednesday due to the elbow issue, but there was never much concern about his availability for Sunday's game against the Bears in London. Jacobs' upgrade to full work in practice supports the notion that he'll suit up this weekend and once again lead the Oakland backfield.

