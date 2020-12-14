Jacobs (ankle) was listed as limited on Monday's practice estimate.
It's not a surprise to see Jacobs' name on the Raiders' initial Week 15 injury/practice report. The running back headed into Week 14 action listed as questionable, but was able to suit up and log 29 (of a possible 68) snaps on offense in Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Colts. In the process, Jacobs carried 13 times for 49 yards and caught three of his five targets for 25. Fantasy managers can't take anything for granted with Jacobs these days, be we suspect that he'll be available for this coming Thursday's game against the Chargers.