Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Expected to play after procedure

The Raiders are still expected to have Jacobs (shoulder) available for Sunday's game in Denver, even though the rookie underwent a procedure Christmas Day to address an apparent lower leg injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs broke the news of his procedure early Thursday via his personal Instagram account before later deleting the post, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic. The running back has been contending with a fractured right shoulder since the Raiders' Week 7 loss to the Packers and has missed two of the team's last three games because of it, but since bandages were spotted on his lower leg in the Instagram post, his procedure appears to be unrelated to the shoulder. The Raiders are expected to provide more clarity on Jacobs' situation later Thursday, but with the 7-8 squad still technically alive for a playoff spot, the 21-year-old looks like he's tentatively planning to try playing this weekend.