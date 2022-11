Jacobs (calf) is expected to suit up for Sunday's matchup against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jacobs is officially listed as questionable for Week 12, but barring any pre-game setbacks it appears the Raiders expect the starting running back to be active. He practiced fully Wednesday and Thursday, but was then limited with a calf issue Friday. The official word on Jacobs' status will come when Las Vegas' inactives are announced prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff time.