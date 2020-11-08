Jacobs (knee/illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs was held out of practice Thursday, but returned to the field Friday, albeit in a limited fashion, which bodes well for his status for Sunday's 4:05 ET kickoff. The Raiders' top back is coming off a week in which he logged his biggest workload of the season, racking up 31 carries for 129 yards in the team's Week 8 win over the Browns, which was played in windy and less than balmy conditions in Cleveland.