Jacobs rushed five times for 30 yards and brought in both targets for 14 yards during the Raiders' 27-11 preseason win over the Jaguars in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

Jacobs was the biggest name on the Raiders offense to see action Thursday, and he made good use of his time on the field as his final line indicates. Playing on Las Vegas' first two drives, the 24-year-old rattled off gains of 12 and nine yards and also put together a strong showing through the air. Jacobs figures to see similar usage in at least two of the Raiders' remaining three preseason games as a tune-up for another season as the team's lead back.