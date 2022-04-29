The Raiders have elected to not pick up Jacobs' fifth-year contract option, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to fellow 2019 first-rounders Clelin Ferrell and Johnathan Abram, though GM Dave Ziegler relayed that the team looks "forward to working with all three players and (will) evaluate each situation individually moving forward." With that, Jacobs remains under contract with Las Vegas this coming season, and it's still possible the Raiders will look to keep the 24-year-old around beyond 2022, especially if produces well in the final year of his rookie deal. In 15 games last year, Jacobs carried 217 times for 872 yards and nine TDs, while adding 54 catches (on 64 targets) for 348 yards. He's slated to reprise his lead role in the team's backfield this coming season, with Kenyan Drake set to work in a complementary role and Brandon Bolden and Ameer Abdullah on hand in reserve.