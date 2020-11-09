Jacobs carried the ball 14 times for 65 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 31-26 win over the Chargers.

After getting a season-high 31 totes last week in Cleveland, Jacobs saw a much smaller workload this time around -- perhaps due to the knee injury that limited him in practice during the week -- and ceded eight carries to Devontae Booker, but he was still able to score his sixth TD of the year on a 14-yard run in the second quarter. Jacobs should see something more like his typical volume of touches in Week 10 against a stingy Broncos run defense.