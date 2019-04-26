Raiders' Josh Jacobs: First RB taken, Oakland bound
The Raiders selected Jacobs in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 24th overall.
Oakland had been circled as a team that could scoop Jacobs with one of its three first-round picks, especially after Marshawn Lynch's retirement. Jacobs did end up there and immediately steps into a fortuitous position. The first running back off the board, Jacobs comes to the NFL with plenty of tread left on his tires. He had just 252 career carries during his time at Alabama, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. Jacobs had a true breakout in 2018, scoring 11 touchdowns for the SEC champs while flashing a complete skill set. Jacobs is not a flawless prospect, however. Most years, he would not be the top running back taken. His athletic testing was inconclusive; a groin injury prevented him from working out at the combine and he ran a 4.62 40-yard dash at his pro day. Heading into Year 1, Jacobs has a clear path to a starting role, needing only to overtake Isaiah Crowell.
