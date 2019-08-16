Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Gains 21 yards in preseason debut
Jacobs rushed for 21 yards on four carries during Thursday's 33-26 win over Arizona.
If there was any doubt of how heavily Oakland might lean on its rookie rusher, Jon Gruden provided a glimpse Thursday. Jacobs ran the ball on four of Oakland's first five plays, including gains of at least six yards on three consecutive carries. The Raiders have solid veteran depth behind him that may prevent him from enjoying a bell-cow level of carries, but it was a promising debut for the Alabama product.
