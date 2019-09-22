Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Game script mitigates production
Jacobs accounted for 44 yards on 10 carries, and was unable to haul in either of his targets during Sunday's 34-14 loss to Minnesota.
Jacobs has come back down to earth over the past two weeks after a historic NFL debut on Monday Night Football against the Broncos in Week 1. The Alabama product became the first player with 100 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in his first NFL game since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001. In two games since, however, Jacobs has produced only 71.5 scrimmage yards per game with zero touchdowns. The rookie first-round draft choice aims to regain elite production in Week 4, taking on a Colts defense that let Atlanta running back Devonta Freeman establish a 5.5 yards per carry average Sunday.
