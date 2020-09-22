Jacobs rushed 27 times for 88 yards and caught all three of his targets for 17 yards in Monday night's 34-24 win over the Saints.

Jacobs again saw a lion's share of touches as the centerpiece of Las Vegas' offense. Although he averaged under four yards per carry for the second straight week, Jacobs benefitted from his huge volume, now topping 85 yards in consecutive outings. The second-year tailback also got involved in the passing game, snagging each ball thrown his way. Even though his fantasy managers will be disappointed by a failed attempt at a one-yard touchdown during the second half, Jacobs' critical role for the Raiders offers great encouragement going into Week 3's game against the Patriots.