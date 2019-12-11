Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Gets good news from MRI
Jacobs (shoulder) received favorable results from his MRI earlier this week and is expected to return to action Sunday against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jacobs sat out the Raiders' Week 14 loss to the Titans due to a fractured shoulder plate, an injury he had previously been playing through since the Oct. 20 game against the Packers. The week off coupled with the encouraging test results seemingly put the standout rookie on track for only a brief absence, though the Raiders will see how he fares during practices Wednesday through Friday before ruling on his status for Week 15. DeAndre Washington (19 touches for 106 yards and a touchdown) worked as the Raiders' primary back in Week 14, but he would presumably slide back into a lower-usage role if Jacobs gets the green light for the matchup with Jacksonville.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 15 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 15.