Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Gets good news from MRI

Jacobs (shoulder) received favorable results from his MRI earlier this week and is expected to return to action Sunday against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs sat out the Raiders' Week 14 loss to the Titans due to a fractured shoulder plate, an injury he had previously been playing through since the Oct. 20 game against the Packers. The week off coupled with the encouraging test results seemingly put the standout rookie on track for only a brief absence, though the Raiders will see how he fares during practices Wednesday through Friday before ruling on his status for Week 15. DeAndre Washington (19 touches for 106 yards and a touchdown) worked as the Raiders' primary back in Week 14, but he would presumably slide back into a lower-usage role if Jacobs gets the green light for the matchup with Jacksonville.