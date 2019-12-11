Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Good news via MRI

Jacobs (shoulder) received favorable results from his MRI on Wednesday and is expected to retake the field Week 15, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jacobs sat out Week 14's tilt against the Titans due to a fracture of his shoulder plate, an injury which he's been battling since Oct. 20. Due to the encouraging results of his MRI, the standout rookie looks on track to retake the field after just a one-game absence. That said, the Raiders will certainly monitor Jacobs for any setbacks throughout the week's trio of practices. Jacobs did prove productive throughout the six games he played while nursing the shoulder injury, compiling 566 total yards and three touchdowns during those contests, so it's not difficult to imagine him reprising his usual workhorse role if cleared to suit up versus Jacksonville on Sunday. Change-of-pace options Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington will wait in the wings in the event that the 21-year-old is ultimately limited in any capacity.