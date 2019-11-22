Play

Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Good to go against Jets

Jacobs (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Jacobs was listed as a limited practice participant this week as the Raiders continue to manage the running back's reps as he continues to work through a shoulder issue. It's nothing that's hampered his workload in games of late, as evidenced by Week 11's 23-carry, 112-yard rushing effort against the 0-10 Bengals. Jacobs does, however, have a tougher matchup on tap Sunday, given that the 3-7 Jets are allowing a league-low average of 79.1 yards per game on the ground.

