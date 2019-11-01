Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Good to go in Week 9

Jacobs (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Jacobs was limited at practice all week as he manages a shoulder issue, but it's something he played through in Week 8's loss to the Texans, en route leading the Raiders' backfield with 15 carries for 66 yards and two catches for 15 yards. He'll look to up his production Sunday against a Lions defense that is allowing an average of 130.7 rushing yards per game to date, which ranks 26th in the NFL.