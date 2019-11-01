Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Good to go in Week 9
Jacobs (shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Jacobs was limited at practice all week as he manages a shoulder issue, but it's something he played through in Week 8's loss to the Texans, en route leading the Raiders' backfield with 15 carries for 66 yards and two catches for 15 yards. He'll look to up his production Sunday against a Lions defense that is allowing an average of 130.7 rushing yards per game to date, which ranks 26th in the NFL.
More News
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Another limited practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Limited by shoulder issue•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Records 81 scrimmage yards•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Ready to roll Week 8•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Listed as questionable•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Not practicing, but plans to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 9 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Start Smith
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including which...
-
Week 9 QB Preview: Sit Brissett
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 9, including...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Samuels a must-add
With the trade deadline done and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big one...