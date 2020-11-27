Jacobs (hip) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Jacobs was added to the Raiders' Week 12 injury report Thursday when he logged a limited practice. Though he remained limited Friday, the running back now has the green light for Sunday's contest, as does reserve Jalen Richard (chest). Assuming no in-game setbacks, Jacobs will be in line for his usual lead role versus Atlanta, a context that has through ten games resulted in him averaging a fantasy-friendly 19.9 carries for 75.5 yards per game -- to go along with nine TDs -- as well as 2.4 catches for 15.8 yards per contest.
More News
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Added to injury report•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: TD salvages modest rushing output•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Rolls through Broncos in Week 10•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Finds end zone Sunday•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Likely to play Week 9•