Jacobs rushed 20 times for 69 yards and a touchdown while catching all five of his targets for 20 yards in Monday's 17-13 win over Green Bay.

Jacobs carried Las Vegas' offense with teammate Davante Adams (shoulder) playing at less than 100 percent Monday. The bruising back reached 25 combined touches for the second week in a row, resulting in consecutive games with trips to the end zone. The 25-year-old has yet to average four yards per carry in any game so far, but he is beginning to show life following an underwhelming start to the campaign. Jacobs will look to extend his touchdown streak to three games when the Raiders host the Patriots on Sunday.