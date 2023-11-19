Jacobs rushed 14 times for 39 yards and secured his only target for 12 yards in the Raiders' 20-13 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Jacobs was the only Raiders back to log a carry, but unlike the first two games of head coach Antonio Pierce's interim tenure when the team enjoyed a game script favorable to the run game, the situation predictably shifted some toward the air attack against Miami. Jacobs also found running room at a premium, and the running game could once again play second fiddle in a Week 12 home matchup versus the Chiefs.
More News
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Breaks century mark on 27 totes•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Star of blowout victory•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Plays well despite QB's struggles•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Held in check Sunday•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Lots of work in win•
-
Raiders' Josh Jacobs: Grinds for 89 yards plus TD•