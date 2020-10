Jacobs carried the ball 15 times for 48 yards and caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Bills.

Buffalo's front seven didn't give Jacobs much room to roam, and his 3.2 yards per carry was his worst single-game average so far this season. The second-year back should be more productive in Week 5 against a Chiefs defense that's given up 5.3 YPC through its first three games.