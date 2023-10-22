Jacobs carried the ball 11 times for 35 yards and caught one of four targets for six yards in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Bears.

With Brian Hoyer getting the start at quarterback in place of Jimmy Garoppolo (back), Chicago's defense showed no fear of the Las Vegas passing game and made sure Jacobs wasn't going to beat them instead. Last season's rushing champ has yet to top 77 yards on the ground in a game this season, and that's unlikely to change in Week 8 against a Lions defense that's been among the stingiest in the league against the run in 2023.