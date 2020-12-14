Jacobs (ankle) carried 13 times for 49 yards and caught three of five targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 44-27 loss to the Colts.

Jacobs, who came into the game nursing a nagging injury, managed just 3.8 yards per carry against a tough Indianapolis front. His rushing attempts were limited by a lopsided scoreline and he failed to make a notable impact in the passing game despite receiving his most targets since Week 1. Assuming Jacobs didn't aggravate the injury, he'll look to get back on track Thursday against an inconsistent Chargers defensive unit.