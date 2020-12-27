Jacobs totaled 69 yards on 13 carries during Saturday's 26-25 loss to the Dolphins.

Jacobs took an IV on Saturday, as he was not feeling well going into the game, according to Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. Jacobs had an opportunity to punch in a game-winning touchdown with two overtime carries inside the five-yard line during a Week 15 loss to the Chargers. Again against Miami, the 22-year-old came up short in a pair of short-yardage situations. A Jacobs first-quarter goal-line carry landed Las Vegas a yard short of a touchdown before Derek Carr scored on a QB sneak the following play. Meanwhile, a 4th-and-1 plunge from Las Vegas' own 47 with 8:36 to go in the third quarter lost one yard. Making matters worse, Jacobs appeared to purposely go down short of the goal line twice as the Raiders were playing for time and a field goal late in the fourth quarter vs. going for a touchdown. Even so, Jacobs' opportunities remain ample as the powerful back has garnered 13-plus carries in seven of his past eight outings heading into a Week 17 road trip to Denver.