Jacobs rushed 23 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns and brought in two of three targets for eight yards in the Raiders' 40-32 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.

Jacobs found running room to often be at a premium against the Chiefs' athletic front seven, with his long run of the day going for just seven yards. However, the second-year back was able to power into the end zone from seven and two yards out in the fourth quarter, and he was able to help ice the victory with that seven-yard run, which forced KC to use its last timeout. Jacobs's pair of scores were his first since Week 1, and he'll look to build on Sunday's effort in a Week 7 matchup against the Buccaneers following a Week 6 bye.