Jacobs told reporters Monday that he hopes to re-sign with the Raiders as a free agent this offseason after rushing for a league-high 1,653 yards in the regular season, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Jacobs was a workhorse in his fourth NFL season, producing the league-high 1,653 rushing yards on 340 carries and scoring 12 touchdowns. The Raiders didn't pick up the 2019 first-round draft pick's fifth-year option prior to the season, resulting in Jacobs becoming a free agent. After Jacobs responded with his best campaign as a pro, there's likely to be mutual interest between him and the Raiders, though Jacobs should have plenty of other suitors in free agency as well.