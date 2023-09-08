Jacobs believes he's ready to take on a full workload in Week 1 against the Broncos on Sunday but acknowledged that whether he gets the chance to do so will be up to the coaching staff, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Jacobs held out for most of the offseason in hopes of a long-term deal before ultimately rejoining the Raiders in late August on a one-year pact. The NFL's 2022 rushing leader believes missing training camp and preseason has left him fresh to hit the ground running, but the Raiders may not think he's fully up to speed yet and could thus give Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah or Brandon Bolden more opportunities at Jacobs' expense in the season opener. Jacobs added that a personal goal for him in 2023 is to score a receiving touchdown, as none of his 160 career catches up to this point have wound up in the end zone.