Jacobs registered 128 rushing yards on 31 carries during Sunday's 16-6 win against Cleveland.
The 2019 first-round draft choice was coming off his worst NFL rushing performance entering Week 8, as he managed just 17 yards on 10 carries the preceding Sunday against Tampa Bay's No. 1 rush defense. Jacobs may have been held to 25 or fewer receiving yards for the sixth straight game against the Browns, but his Week 8 totals established new season highs in both carries and rush yards. A matchup against the Chargers may slow down Jacobs in Las Vegas' next game, as Los Angeles has allowed just 85.8 rushing yards per contest to opposing RBs this season, surrendering an NFL-low one rushing TD to the position.