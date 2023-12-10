Jacobs sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game versus the Vikings.

Jacobs was spotted being evaluated by Raiders trainers in the fourth quarter and then attempted to walk it off while limping and grabbing at his leg before the Raiders made the announcement that he was questionable to return. If he's unable to do so, he'll finish Week 14 with 13 carries for 34 yards and two catches (on two targets) for 16 yards. Ameer Abdullah, Zamir White and Brandon Bolden currently are the healthy running backs on Las Vegas' active roster.