Jacobs (calf), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, is on track to play, a source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously relayed that Jacobs was set to be evaluated in a pregame warmup before the Raiders decided on his status, and Schefter's latest report would seem to indicate that the running back checked out well upon reporting to the stadium Sunday. Jacobs won't be officially cleared until the Raiders release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but assuming he's good to go, expect the 24-year-old to handle his usual high-volume role out of the Las Vegas backfield. Despite aggravating his left calf strain in the fourth quarter of last week's game against the Seahawks, Jacobs proceeded to return to the game and delivered a game-winning 86-yard touchdown run in the 40-34 overtime win. He finished the day with two scores and a career-high 303 total yards from scrimmage.